BIG STONE GAP, VA - Sandra Elaine Baker, 76, passed away peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Sandra was born in Stonega, VA, the daughter of the late; Edward and Callie Sizemore. She was a member of West End Baptist Church, and a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Baker, sisters; Lillie Owens, Theda Jennings, and Bertha Stidham, brothers; Fred Sizemore,(Nadine), Echol Sizemore and infant brother, brother in laws; Leroy Owens, Robert Stidham, and Junior Lee, also a special niece Amy Smith.
Surviving are her daughters; Margaret Mullins (Billy Wireman) and Jennifer Freeman, grandkids; Robbie Mullins (Ashley) Colby Mullins (Jess) Britney Freeman, and John Freeman (Courtney) great grandkids; Addison Mullins, Isaiah Mullins, Derek Freeman, Ryker Mullins, and soon to be arriving Lucy Mullins, and Valerie Freeman. Also her beloved dog Janie, her sisters; Jeanine Harmon, Mary Jane Gardner, Linda Smith (Clouise) Patricia Lee, Kathy Hoskins (Frank) Darlene Barnette (Charles) and Joy Toney (John). Brother in law Johnny Baker, sister in laws; Betty Blondell (Darrell) Cathy Ryan (Jerry) Joyce Caudill (Clayton) and Diana Ryan (Robert). Several Nieces, nephews, close relatives, and friends.
Sandra's wishes were for her funeral service to be private with family.
Her family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest registry is available for the Baker family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.