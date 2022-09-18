WEBER CITY, VA - Sandra Elliott Porter, 83 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home.

Sandra was born in Gate City, VA on January 1, 1939 to the late Clive and Helen Elliott.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video