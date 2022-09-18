WEBER CITY, VA - Sandra Elliott Porter, 83 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home.
Sandra was born in Gate City, VA on January 1, 1939 to the late Clive and Helen Elliott.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Porter, sisters Carolyn Flanary and Louise King, brother-in-law James Flanary, along with a very special niece (that was like her Granddaughter) Caitlyn Elliott Duncan.
She is survived by her only son Terry Porter of Weber City, sister Sharon Duncan and her husband Darrell Duncan, brother-in-law Jim King, sister-in-law Anna Ruth Baskett, nephew Mark Flanary of Richmond, niece Angela Shaw and great nephew Kyler Harley both of Bristol, caregiver and friend Lakie Hall.
Sandra graduated from Knoxville Business College and was employed by Scott County Department of Social Services in Gate City her entire career. She served on numerous county and state boards. Sandra loved her family and friends, loved to travel and to shop.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Don Hanshew officiating and Darrell Duncan celebrating her life.
Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Caitlyn Elliott Duncan Scholarship Fund, 1800 Legion Drive, Dobyns Bennett Band Building, Kingsport, TN 37664.
An online guest register is available for the Porter family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sandra Elliott Porter.
