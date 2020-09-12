KINGSPORT - Sandra E. Davidson, 65, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a courageous and valiant battle with cancer.
She was born July 19, 1955, in Lee County, VA to the late Ben and Ruth Davidson.
Sandy had a “light up the room” smile and a zest for life. She always found the positive in everything and she was a “cheerleader” for everyone.
Sandy loved her family and friends fiercely. Shelley and her grandchildren were the “light of her life.”
Sandy had a passion for promoting concerts and was an avid supporter of local artists.
She received her Degree in Fashion Merchandising and Design from the International Fine Arts College in Miami, FL.
Sandy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jonesville, VA.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Shelley Stevens (Shannon); step-daughter, Lori Genson; grandchildren, Hannah and Alexa Winkle, Logan and Paige Genson; brother, Gary Davidson (Peggy); sisters, Benita Rutherford (Eddie) and Melissa Davidson (Gloria Basse); several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff on W3 at Holston Valley Medical Center and Amber Goode and her team with Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Sandy.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Sandy Davidson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.