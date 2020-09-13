KINGSPORT - Sandra E. Davidson, 65, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a courageous and valiant battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff on W3 at Holston Valley Medical Center and Amber Goode and her team with Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Sandy.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Sandy Davidson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.