VIERA, FL – Sandra Dee May, 83, formerly of Church Hill, TN ascended to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday August 23, 2021.
Sandra was born in Pound, VA June 7, 1938 to the late Frank Durham and Mazie (White) Durham. Her childhood was spent being educated and growing up with her siblings and friends there. In November of 1956 she was married to Frankie May, who was serving in the U S Army at the time.
They raised a family of six happy children; Glen, and his wife Shelia residing in Niceville, FL; Debbie, residing in Rockledge, FL; Gail, residing in Atlanta, GA; Rick and wife Sonny residing in Melbourne, FL; Randy and his wife Kris residing in Live Oak, FL; and Jeff and fiancée Ashley residing in Lancaster, KY.
Sandra is preceded in death by her sister Norma Jean (Maggard) Wright; and brothers Otis Maggard and Avis Maggard.
Mom is survived by her younger brother Harley Durham and wife Marie of Appalachia, VA. She had a loving relationship with her fifteen grandchildren; forty-nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews from all parts of the country.
Mom was educated and worked in the cosmetology field for many years before entering the medical field as a nurse’s aide, doing what she loved most, nurturing others. There she made many lifelong friendships which lasted throughout her life. She enjoyed her friendships, travel with her siblings and children, and was most proud of the special love she shared with her two grandsons Eli and Logan, who she became a second mother to. Our family reunions are where you would see her smile and
gleam with pride for “Her Family”.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday September 1, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Baker Funeral Home in Pound, VA.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am Thursday September 2, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home in Pound, VA.
A graveside service will follow at Dewey Memorial Cemetery in Pound, VA.
Baker Funeral Home-Pound, VA is serving the May family.
