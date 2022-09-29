KINGSPORT - Sandra Davison, 84, of Kingsport, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center Emergency Room. Born in Charlotte and raised in LaGrange, G.A., she was a graduate of LaGrange High School, attended Auburn University, and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Sandra received her nursing degree from East Tennessee State University. She was a homemaker, member of Junior League of Kingsport, was active in tennis and golf, loved to travel, especially her time at the beach, and enjoyed playing bridge most of her life. Sandra was an active member of First Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she served as a Deacon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Allen and Estelle “Dick” Caperton Holmes; and brother, Allen Holmes.

