KINGSPORT - Sandra Davison, 84, of Kingsport, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center Emergency Room. Born in Charlotte and raised in LaGrange, G.A., she was a graduate of LaGrange High School, attended Auburn University, and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Sandra received her nursing degree from East Tennessee State University. She was a homemaker, member of Junior League of Kingsport, was active in tennis and golf, loved to travel, especially her time at the beach, and enjoyed playing bridge most of her life. Sandra was an active member of First Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she served as a Deacon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Allen and Estelle “Dick” Caperton Holmes; and brother, Allen Holmes.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joe Davison, of the home; daughter, Andrea Pierce and husband Pete of Kingsport, sons, Joe Davison and wife Kim of LaGrange, GA, and John Davison and wife Amanda of Kingsport; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends in the church atrium following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.