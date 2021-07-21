KINGSPORT - Sandra Davis, 76, Kingsport, TN passed away on July 20, 2021, at her home after a brief battle with cancer.
She was the firstborn daughter of Kenneth S. Knowles and Christine Sanders Knowles. Sandy attended Lynn View High School and graduated from Ketron High School. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Moss & White; office assistant for Kingsport Motors; secretary for Sullivan County School System starting at Lynn View High in 1977 as guidance secretary, transitioning to North High in 1981, in the main office as secretary. Sandy was a devoted member of West Kingsport Church of God/ Cross Connection for 56 years.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents, Ira and Eliza Jane Lawson Sanders; paternal grandparents, Cicero and Maude Hammonds Knowles; parents; husband, Bobby Joe Skelton, Church Hill (1979); Ronald “Ron” Davis, Kingsport (2014); brother, Reverend Bishop Larry K. Knowles, Ooltewah, TN (2019); stepmother, Evelyn Shipley Knowles, Kingsport (2017); stepbrother, Darrell Shipley, Monessen, PA (2016).
She is survived by her son, Bobby Brent Skelton (Shelly), LaVergne, TN; stepdaughters, Rhonda Davis, Tracy Begley (George), Kingsport; sister, Vicki Knowles Stapleton (James), Kingsport; stepsister, Vanessa Shipley Sales (Jim), AL; stepbrothers, Alan Shipley (Lisa), Doyle Shipley (Lois), Kingsport; grandson, Tristan Skelton, Knoxville, TN; step grandchildren, Ben Watson, Amanda Begley Ferrell (Jon), Kingsport, Heather Begley (Sean Dupois), Kingsport; step great-grandchildren, Sophie Ferrell, Skylar Dupois, Sean Dupois Jr.; special sisters in law. Doyalette Burrell Knowles, Dana Potter (Jim), Ina Bower; nieces, Tina Knowles Tripp (Adam), Heather Stapleton; nephew, Clint Stapleton (Allison); special friends, Polly Price, Faye Calhoun, Claudia Wexler, Nancy Free and Retta Napier.
This is Sandy speaking, “Make sure you accept Jesus Christ’s gift of salvation, so I can see you all again in Heaven."
A Graveside will be held at 12:00 on Friday, July 23, 2021 in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Ridge Indigent Student Welfare Account, West Ridge High School 380 Lynn Road, Blountville, TN 37617. On memo line, tag In Memory of Sandy Davis.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice caregivers, extended church and school families.
To share memories and condolences with the family, www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Sandra Davis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.