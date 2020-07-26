KINGSPORT - Sandra Carter Murray, 76, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born February 14, 1944, in Kingsport, to the late Howard and Robbie Carter.
Sandra was a loving, kind and forgiving lady who was always there for her family. She loved Jesus and lovingly instilled Christian values into the lives of her children.
She enjoyed reading, watching game shows and trivia. Her greatest joy in life came by spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sandra retired from Pal’s following over twenty-five years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey J. Murray; son, Howard Lee Murray; brother, Robert Carter and niece, Ashley Honaker.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Diane Horton (Jimmy), Becky Hicks (William Goff, Jr.); son Marc Murray (Rebecca); grandchildren Jamie Ramey (Anthony), Kristina Leaman (Skyler) and Bryanna Murray; great-grandchildren, Samuel Lisasuin, Alex Ramey, Izayah Leaman and Korra Ramey; sisters, Mary Jeanette Carter and Peggy Honaker; niece, Paige Parham and her sons, Jaxon and Kaden; special friend, Shirl Erdmann.
A private Family Graveside Service will be held at Providence Cemetery with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Serving as pallbearers, Josh Horton, Austin Horton, Skyler Leaman, Anthony Ramey, Alex Ramey, and Cody Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org
