Sandra Carter Mcleod

Sandra Carter Mcleod went home to be with the Lord and reunited with her beloved mother and father on January 23, 2023.The family will receive friends Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Gary Addington officiating.Entombment Service will be conducted Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum II.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Sandra Carter Mcleod and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.