Sandra Carter Mcleod went home to be with the Lord and reunited with her beloved mother and father on January 23, 2023.
She was predeceased by her mother, Velma Irene Hill Carter; father, P. Fred Carter and brother, Freddy Carter.
Sandra was born January 19, 1948, in Sullivan County Kingsport, TN.
She attended Lynn View High School, Steed College, and graduated from The University of SC with a Baccalaureate Degree in Nursing. She went on to work for SC DHEC as a home health nurse. She was passionate about helping her patients.
Over the years she never lost sight of the importance of her family and cherished every moment she could spend with them, either in person or on the phone. She was a true advocate for our elderly population and an avid activist for animals.
We love you mom, you're at peace now.
Sandy is survived by her precious daughters, Kristy Deann “Prissy” Rikard and her husband, David of Spartanburg, SC, Brooke “Brown Eyed Girl” Rowlett and her husband, Jeff of Irmo, SC; granddaughter, Lily Rowlett; grandsons, Michael Rikard and Miles Rowlett; brothers, Jim (Debby) Carter and Tommy Carter; several nieces and nephews survive as well.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Gary Addington officiating.
Entombment Service will be conducted Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum II.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Sandra Carter Mcleod and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
