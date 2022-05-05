FLETCHER, NC - Sandra Blankenship, 56, Fletcher, NC passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence.
Born in Sullivan County, TN on October 17, 1965, to late Raleigh “Wayne” and Jeanette Dean Bledsoe.
In addition to her parents, her stepbrother, Johnny Hall preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Denise Blankenship, Amanda Lee Mullins, Fionna Cox, Elizabeth Baker; sons, Andrew Bobby Wayne Blankenship; step-sisters, Tammy Cress and Kim Shockey; brothers, Jeff Bledsoe and Hope; half-brother, Brandon Scott Bledsoe; grandchildren, Daniel Dunagin, Joseph Dunagin, Aaron Dunagin; along with nieces and nephews, Cheyenne Bledsoe, Samantha Spencer, Danny Whiteside, Jack Miller, Dakota Bledsoe and Austin Bledsoe.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at the Bledsoe Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, Va. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Blankenship family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
