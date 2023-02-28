It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sandra B. Greene, a beloved member of her community and a shining light in the lives of many. Sandy's infectious humor and joyful spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sandy was an active and beloved member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where she found great solace in her faith. She was also a dedicated professional who worked at Tennessee Eastman Company, Holston Defense Corporation, and BAE Systems. Her colleagues remember her fondly for her tireless work ethic and kind heart.
However, Sandy's greatest source of joy was her family. She was a devoted mother to her children, Amy Millard and Ben Greene, and a proud grandmother to her grandchildren, Whitney Bell, Brynn Greene, and Zoey Greene. Her love for her family was boundless, and she never missed an opportunity to make them feel cherished and adored.
Sandy's passing has left a deep void in the lives of her family and friends, but her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched with her warmth and kindness.
Sandy will be deeply missed by her mother, Louise Bowers, her children, and her grandchildren.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member, on Thursday, March 2nd. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 6:30pm, followed by Witness to the Resurrection and Celebration of Sandy's Life at 6:30pm. All who knew and loved Sandy are welcome to attend and pay their respects.
Rest in peace, Sandy, you will be deeply missed, but your memory will live on through those whose lives you touched.
East Lawn Funeral Home assisting the Greene family with arrangements.