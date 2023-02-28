It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sandra B. Greene, a beloved member of her community and a shining light in the lives of many. Sandy's infectious humor and joyful spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Sandy was an active and beloved member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where she found great solace in her faith. She was also a dedicated professional who worked at Tennessee Eastman Company, Holston Defense Corporation, and BAE Systems. Her colleagues remember her fondly for her tireless work ethic and kind heart.

