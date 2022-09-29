Samuel T. Allen Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Samuel T. Allen, age 59, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence.Graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M., Friday, September 30, 2022 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Doug Seymour officiating.Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Allen family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you