KINGSPORT - Samuel T. Allen, age 59, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M., Friday, September 30, 2022 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Doug Seymour officiating.

