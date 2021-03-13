NEW PORT RICHEY, FL - Samuel Morris Ring III, 50, of New Port Richy, Florida went to with the Lord Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Sammy was born in Norton, Va., on April 24, 1970. He was a 1989 graduate of Coeburn High School. He attended Bethel Baptist Church of New Port Richy, Florida.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Ring; son Raven Ring; step-son Jonathan Mullins of Coeburn, Va.; Parents, Sam Ring of Norton, Va. and Charlotte (Charles) Poff of New Port Richy, Fla.; sisters Suzy Ring of Port Orange, Fla. and Mary Ann (Jeff) Williams of Leesburg, Va.; step-brother Mark (Karen) Poff of Kingsport, Tenn.; and a special aunt Shirley Ring.
Sammy will be missed by many and was loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 987 State Road 54, New Port Richy, Florida 34655 or the American Heart Association