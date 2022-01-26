BLOUNTVILLE - Samuel “Sam” Michael Shelton, 47, of Blountville, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022. Sam was born at Tirpler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, HI, on February 5, 1974 to Owen M. Shelton and Nina L. Shelton. He was a graduate of Sullivan Central High School. Sam loved hunting and working in his garden and was especially well known for the large onions he planted each year. Sam was taken from us too soon, but his memory will live on through those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel D. and Lodoath K. Hughes, and James A. and Martha J. Shelton; uncles, Abner Hughes, Jim Hughes and W.S. Shelton; and aunt, Sarah Patterson.
Sam is survived by his parents, Owen Michael Shelton and Nina L. Hughes Shelton; aunts and uncles Betty and Jim Claudet, Bobby and Doug Jarrett, Janie and James Shelton and LoWanda and Ron Shelton; special friend Glenn Calhoun; and many other friends and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 pm on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with the funeral service following at 2:30 pm with the Reverend Randall Shupe officiating. A graveside service will be held following the funeral at County Hill Cemetery in Blountville.
Pallbearers will be Dan Taylor, Doug Jarrett, Steven Shelton, Ron Shelton, Ed Shelton, and Robert Bright.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.