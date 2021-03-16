Samuel Honeycutt Mar 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – Samuel Honeycutt, 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samuel Honeycutt Pass Away Arrangement Hill Funeral Home Residence Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.