Samuel Henry (Sammy) Horton Nov 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Samuel Henry (Sammy) Horton, 57, of Gate City, VA passed away Friday November 11. 2022 at Holston Valley Hospital.The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow with Bro. Dennis Grizzle officiating.To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Horton family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Service Samuel Henry Internet Gate City Scott County Va Condolence Recommended for you