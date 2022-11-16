GATE CITY, VA - Samuel Henry (Sammy) Horton, 57, of Gate City, VA passed away Friday November 11. 2022 at Holston Valley Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow with Bro. Dennis Grizzle officiating.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video