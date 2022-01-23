LONGVIEW, TX - Samuel Glenn Johnson, 80, of Longview, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, January 6, 1942, in Kingsport, Tennessee to Paul Johnson and Lillie Rachel Jenkins Johnson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Samuel was also preceded in death by his daughter, Maria Raquel Johnson and brother, Romless "Hink" Paul Johnson. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Rosalinda Eaton and husband Greg, Glenn Anthony "Tony" Johnson, and Dawn Marie Tripp; mother of his children, Yolanda Rieger; brother, Gary Johnson and wife Charlotte; sister, Sharon Vest; grandchildren, Amy, Casey, Joshua, Dylan, Samantha, Chanda, Taylor, Connor, Brittney, Joseph, Gabby, Keagan, Amanda; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Samuel will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Pastor Glen Mead officiating. Interment for Samuel will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee on Tuesday January 25, 2022, at 10:00 am
