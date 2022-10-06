BLOUNTVILLE - Samuel E. Webb, 80, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home in Blountville, TN, surrounded by his family, after battling a long illness. Born in Blountville, TN, he was the son of Haskell Blake Webb and Sara Beatrice Webb and was a resident of Blountville, TN most of his life. He was a graduate of Blountville High School and pursued a degree in Business Administration while attending ETSU, Johnson City. Samuel was a furniture retailer having worked for Ball Brothers, Heilig-Meyers (Richmond, VA) and Aaron’s Furniture (Atlanta, GA). In 2015 he retired from Aaron’s in Atlanta, GA after 64 years of service as an Assistant Supervisor of Merchandising and moved back to where his childhood home sat in Blountville, TN. It was there he built a home with his wife, daughter and son-in-law to enjoy retirement. Samuel’s hobbies included fishing, golfing, camping and listening to the Gaither’s. He attended Realife Church in Bristol, TN and loved the Lord with all his heart and was ready to go be with Him and receive his heavenly body.
Samuel was predeceased in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn Smith Webb, his parents, Haskell and Sara Webb and sister, Sandra Kay Pope.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law Taisa W. Steenbergen (Daddy’s Baby Girl) and Rodger D. Steenbergen; Brother, Randall Blake Webb (Chee Chee); Grandchildren, Steven M. Steenbergen (Kimberly), T.J, Steenbergen (Kim); Great-grandchildren, Caleb Steenbergen, Caitlyn Steenbergen, Kimyiah Steenbergen, Walker Steenbergen and Analiyah Steenbergen; Brothers-in-law Ron Hale and Gary Smith (Linda) and Ronald Pope ; Nieces, Niki Hall (William), Karen Gordon (Joe Drake) and Stephanie (Brian) Woodford; Great-nieces Riley Hall, Saylor Hall, Hannah Pope and Sarah Woodford; Nephews, Ron (Lauren) and Jonathan (Crystal) Pope; Great-nephews Jacob, Blake and Brayden Pope and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville TN. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Joel Kirk officiating and Eulogies presented by Taisa and Rodger Steenbergen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Realife Church, 1317 Weaver Pike, Bristol, TN 37620.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Samuel E. Webb.