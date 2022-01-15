CHURCH HILL - Samuel Dennis Mays, Sr, age 74 of Church Hill, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
Sam was born in Kingsport and had lived in Church Hill for several years, and was a member of Kingsport Masonic Lodge He retired from Tennessee Eastman after 33 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Mays and mother, Sophia Ballis Mays who was the first Miss Kingsport in 1932. Brother, David A. Mays; Brother-in-law Glenn Chadwell; paternal grandparents, Tivis and Ollie Bostic Mays; maternal grandparents, John and Lottie Ballis and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Kay Mays; son, Sam Mays, Jr. and wife Betty; daughter, Jody Mays, grandsons, Ethan Taylor Mays, Evan Thomas Mays; brothers, Wilson Mays and wife Mary and Luther Mays; sisters, Verna Ruth Meade and Francis Jones and husband Glenn; mother of his children, Ruby Mays Chafin and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are from 6:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Monday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Regina Shelton and Rev. Truman Ferguson officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15 AM to go in procession to the Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Mike Jackson, and Star Collier will serve as honorary pallbearer.
