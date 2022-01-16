CHURCH HILL - Samuel Dennis Mays, Sr, age 74 of Church Hill, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
Calling hours are from 6:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Monday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Regina Shelton and Rev. Truman Ferguson officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:15 AM to go in procession to the Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Mike Jackson, and Star Collier will serve as honorary pallbearer.
