CHURCH HILL – Samuel Daniel (Dee) Honeycutt, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Jr. and Iona Honeycutt; sister, Phyllis Bell; brother, Chris Honeycutt; and sister-in-law, Faye Honeycutt, several aunts and uncles.
Samuel “Dee” is survived by his brother, Dallas Honeycutt; sister-in-law, Kim Honeycutt; brother-in-law, Larry Bell; niece, Danielle Honeycutt and nephew, Christopher Smith; several great nephews and an uncle, Kenneth Jones of California, and several cousins.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The burial will follow the visitation in procession to Light Cemetery with Bro. Lee Knowles officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
