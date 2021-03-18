CHURCH HILL – Samuel Daniel (Dee) Honeycutt, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 16, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The burial will follow the visitation in procession to Light Cemetery with Bro. Lee Knowles officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Honeycutt family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Honeycutt family.