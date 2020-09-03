GATE CITY, VA - Samuel Dennis Salling, 60, of Gate City, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Samuel was the son of the late Samuel H. Salling and Theresa Malik Salling. He was self employed working in the construction field and an outdoors man loving hunting, fishing and caring for the family farm. Samuel was of the Baptist faith and a U.S. Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven G. Salling; special aunt, Georgia Osborne; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Shackleford; sisters, Patricia M. Salling Kilgore and husband Gary Michael, Kathryn D. Salling Class and husband John; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; special cousin, Buford Salling.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2:30 PM officiated by Rev. Sam Newland.
Graveside services will follow at Salling Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Class, Ryan Maupin, and several cousins.
John Class and Michael Kilgore will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Salling family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
