GRAY - Samuel Clinton Robinette, 85, a longtime resident of Gray, TN, passed away at his home that he shared with his son in the mountains near Connelly Springs, NC. He passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours on October 21, 2021 after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer.
He was a longtime employee of Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, TN and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Kingsport. He was an Air Force veteran and an avid hiker who walked 1,865 miles on the Appalachian Trail with his friends and family. He was always kind to friends and family and never met a stranger. He lived his life showing his love for God, family and country.
He was preceded in death by Shirley, his wife of 59 years and his son, Travis.
He is survived by his son, Palmer Robinette and spouse Trish of Summerville, SC; son, Timothy Robinette of Connelly Springs, NC; daughter, Cheryl Douthat and spouse Dale of Whitesburg, TN. Also surviving are his sisters, Zelda Moody of Kingsport and Devonda Eiklor and spouse John of Rogersville, TN.; also surviving is a sister-in-law, Wanda Ward Goodwin and spouse Cliff. He is survived by grandchildren, Clint Robinette and spouse Lisa, their children, Claire and Joey; Amber Robinson and spouse Billy and son Trevor of Kingsport, and Seth Douthat of Tazewell, TN. He also had several grandchildren by marriage: Laurence Siple, Cherre Ferguson, Katie Hamilton, Sean Dougherty, Margaret Douthat Hofacker, Samantha Douthat Lipsey, Katie Douthat Williams and their spouses and children.
A visitation will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church 2101 Stadium Drive Kingsport, TN. on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 6:00 pm.
Graveside services will be held at East Tennessee Cemetery located at 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617 on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either of the following: Pleasant View Baptist Church of Kingsport, TN., Burke County, NC Animal Shelter or to the Appalachian Trail.