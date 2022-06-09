GATE CITY, VA - Sammy William McMurray 78, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Josh Johnson, Pastor Wayne Baker, and Bro. Rex McMurray officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dwight Lane, John Bays, along with family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Huffman, Terell Smith, and Don Bays. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30pm to go in procession.
The family would like to thank Holston Valley Hospital for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home is serving the McMurray family.