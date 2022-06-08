GATE CITY, VA - Sammy William McMurray 78, of Gate City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Sammy worked at the Kingsport Press for 38 years until his retirement. He was an avid farmer as well as an outdoorsman. Sammy was a devoted member of Gardners Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Sammy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Christine McMurray Cowden; parents, Raymond and Lucille McMurray; brother, Alvie McMurray and William "Bill" McMurray.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy McMurray; grandchildren, Jonathan Cowden; son-in-law, Jeff Cowden; three sisters; two brothers; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Josh Johnson, Pastor Wayne Baker, and Bro. Rex McMurray officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dwight Lane, John Bays, along with family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Huffman, Terell Smith, and Don Bays. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30pm to go in procession.
The family would like to thank Holston Valley Hospital for their loving care.
Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home is serving the McMurray family.