KINGSPORT - Sam Wilburn, age 97, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Wilburn; parents, Wirt and Nelia Wilburn; brothers, Raymond and John Lee Wilburn; and sisters, Lethia Parker and Martha Watson.
He is survived by 3 step-sons; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Bro. Morris Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport.
