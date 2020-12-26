GATE CITY, VA – Sam M. Kilgore, age 79 of Gate City, VA entered into rest on Thursday, December 24, after a period of declining health.
He was born in the Midway community of VA on March 19, 1941, and was the son of the late Nathan Kilgore, Sr. and Mary Taylor Kilgore. In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by his brothers, Freddy, Lindsey, Willie, Larry, David Kilgore; and an infant sister. He was a member of Gate City International Order of Odd Fellows Lodge # 170. While he was able, he loved visiting the old home place and sitting on the porch.
Mr. Kilgore is survived by his wife, Judy Jennings Kilgore; a niece, who was like a daughter, Christi Gibson and husband James; her sons, Charles Gardner and wife Sara, their daughter, Macee; Casey Gibson and Fiancé, Sara Presley; sisters, Ann Easterling, June Collings and husband, Gary; brothers, Nathan Kilgore, Jr. and wife, Kandy, Paul Kilgore and wife, Duretta; sister in law, Nancy Kilgore; sister and brother in law Donna and Donnie Cradic; several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Jackie McGowan officiating.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Charles Gardner, Casey Gibson, William, Hunter, Jim, Greg, Willie Jr., Robert, Brandon, Ricky Kilgore, Richard and Greg Easterling.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wilson-Kilgore Cemetery; C/O Rita Lane 374 Compton Hollow Lane, Gate City, VA 24251 or to the Charity of your choice.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Nova Health and Rehab for their care and compassion; Dr. Gregory Demotts and staff.
