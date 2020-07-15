PORT CLINTON, OH - Sam L. “Sammie” Barnett, 76, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home. He was born February 8, 1944 in Kingsport, TN the son of Roy and Dorothy Jane (Rhoton) Barnett. He married Darlene E. Ramey on December 27, 1962 and she preceded him in death on September 3, 2003. Mr. Barnett was a United States Army veteran. Sammie worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for U. S. Gypsum retiring in 2004.
Surviving are his children: Brian (Tanya) Barnett of Oak Harbor, OH Tamara (Danny) Newton of Owenton, KY, Amy Slauterbeck of Port Clinton, OH; grandchildren: Sammie, B.J., Christian, Sean, Ronnie, Chassidy, Jordan, Ashlynn, Shelby, Caleb, Brennen, Riley; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Abby, Levi, Cameron, Maddie, Noah, Ellie, Halle, Maddox; sisters: Brenda (Dave) McConnell of Kingsport, TN, Mary Ann (Joe) Skeens of Bandy, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Darlene; son: Scottie Barnett and brother: Larry Barnett.
Visitation will be 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 -8:00 -pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where funeral services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, July 16, 2020. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be given to the Donor’s Choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com.