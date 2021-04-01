KINGSPORT - Sam Henry Vaughan, 91, Kingsport, TN and formerly of Duffield, VA passed away peacefully at his home on March 31, 2021.
He was known and loved as both Sam and Henry.
Sam was born on April 21, 1929 in Scott County, VA and married the love of his life on April 1, 1950.
The family is rejoicing as he and Bertie celebrate their 71st anniversary in Heaven.
Sam was a man of great faith. He lived every day loving the Lord with all his heart, soul, mind, and strength. He loved sharing his love for the Lord with others.
After retirement, he and Bertie enjoyed their time working in flea markets, where they made many friends.
In addition to his parents, his loving wife, Micca Alberta (Bertie) Vaughan; son, David Allen Vaughan; an infant daughter, Mary Ann Vaughan; daughter-in-law, Judy Vaughan; 5 brothers and 2 sisters preceded him in death.
Sam is survived by his daughters, Jewel Farris and husband, Stan, and Juanita Vaughan; sons, Eddie Vaughan, Bobby Vaughan, Robert Vaughan and wife, Edna, Albert Vaughan, and Larry Vaughan and wife, Kathy; 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Myrtle Vaughan, and Margaret Williamson; brother-in-law, Echol Gillam; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Burial will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Adams Cemetery, Duffield, VA with Rev. Jimmy Hammonds officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Vaughan family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practicing social distancing protocols.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Sam Henry Vaughan.