Willie Jennings “Sam” Goins, 85, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his residence.
Sam was born in Hancock County, TN on October 10, 1934 and was the son of the late Zack and Bessie Lee (Begley) Goins.
He was a veteran of the United State Army and was retired from J.P. Stevens.
A horse lover, he was an avid patron of the Scott County Horse Park in Dungannon, VA, and a member of the Scott County Regional Horse Association.
In addition to his parents, his son, Richard Broadwater; and brothers, George L. Goins, Alvin Goins, and an infant brother, Glenn Goins preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Clara Taylor Goins; son, Michael Goins; daughters, Donna Goins, Rhonda (Andy) Bradley and Robin (Jerry) Sexton; grandchildren, Rebecca (Brandon) Sinor, Zachary Goins, Brandon (Amanda) Bradley, Wesley (Kayla) Bradley, Jordan Peters, and Peyton Peters; great grandchildren, Emma June, Brady, Gracie, Kendall, and Macy; sisters, Naomi Lawson and Gloria Maness; mother-in-law, Ruby Scott; his riding buddy, Charlie Greene; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Military graveside services will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Roy Begley Cemetery in Hancock County, TN with. Rev. Henry Wayne Meade officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
At a later date there will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service conducted at the Scott County Horse Park, Dungannon, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scott County Horse Park, 17257 Veterans Memorial Highway, Dungannon, VA 24245.
