KINGSPORT - Sam Carroll left this earth in Kingsport, TN on March 27, 2022 at the age of 70. He was a master carpenter, a grandfather, a father, a brother, an uncle, a friend, and a notorious lothario. Known as “Sammy” to friends and family, he was a wild, sweet, complicated man who loved Nascar, children, and his cat, Bandit. With his sparkling blue eyes, wry sense of humor, and his ready laugh, he kept his healthcare workers entertained wherever he went through his long struggle with multiple chronic health conditions. In the 1970s, Sam was a sight to behold at 6’7” with his huge orange ‘fro, driving his Chevy SS, and usually flipping the bird to someone. He lived large and brought us all along for the ride. Near the end of his life, Sam radiated a sense of peace, acceptance, and gratitude that inspired those of us near him. Surviving Sam Carroll are his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Rachel Carroll, grandchildren Gracie and Tyler Carroll, his sisters Susan Leonard and Traci Carroll, sister-in-law Kaye Carroll Matheson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Sam in death are his mother, Betty Carroll, and his brother, Eddie Carroll. At Sam’s request, no services will be held, but all who loved him are encouraged to celebrate his life in your own way.
