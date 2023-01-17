Sam Burleigh Pearson Jan 17, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Sam Burleigh Pearson, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 16, 2023, at Brookdale, Colonial Heights.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Funeral Service Kingsport Sam Burleigh Pearson Hill Arrangement Recommended for you