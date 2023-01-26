Sam Burleigh Pearson Jan 26, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Sam Burleigh Pearson, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 16, 2023, at Brookdale, Colonial Heights.The family will receive friends Saturday, January 28, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Andy, Nicholas, Christopher, Blake, Mark and Tony. Honorary pallbearer, John Slaughter.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Brookdale, Colonial Heights and Smoky Mountain Hospice especially, Melissa for their compassionate care of our father.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Samuel Burleigh Pearson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Cremation Staff Christianity Worship Gratitude United Methodist Church Condolence Hill Recommended for you