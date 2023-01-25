KINGSPORT - Sam Burleigh Pearson, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 16, 2023, at Brookdale, Colonial Heights.
He was born September 28, 1938, in Hawkins County, TN to the late Sam and Eva Greene Pearson.
Sam was a simple person and committed Christian. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church where he was a member of the choir, taught Sunday school and served on multiple church boards.
He provided well for his family and enjoyed spending time with his high school peers. He also enjoyed walking, attending sporting events at Dobyns-Bennett High School, E.T.S.U. and UT, Knoxville. Sam earned his B.S. Degree in Business from E.T.S.U. in 1960.
He retired as a proofreader from the Kingsport Press following forty years of service.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Margrette Helen Harkleroad Pearson; sisters, Mildred Pearson and Shirley Christian; special cousin, Wayne Seal.
Those left to cherish Sam’s memory are his daughters, Kelly Pearson Powers, Mary Beth Ward (Jeff); son, Sam Burleigh Pearson II (Julie); grandchildren, Andrew Pearson Powers (Turner), Margrette Elizabeth Trent (Blake), Christopher Ward, Mia Rose Loomis (Josh) and Nicholas Pearson; sister, Blanche Patterson; special friend, Nancy Waters; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 28, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Hodges officiating.
Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Andy, Nicholas, Christopher, Blake, Mark and Tony. Honorary pallbearer, John Slaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Brookdale, Colonial Heights and Smoky Mountain Hospice especially, Melissa for their compassionate care of our father.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Samuel Burleigh Pearson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
