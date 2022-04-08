Sally Morrow (Sarah Jane Fletcher) passed away peacefully surrounded by the loving care of her family and caregivers at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Sally was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on March 27, 1939 to the late Charles L. and Mildred (Kiehl) Fletcher. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband, Robert Michael Morrow (Mickey). Sally was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, where she played french horn in the marching band, Southern Seminary, Holston Valley School of X-Ray Technology and Duke University Medical Center in X-Ray Technology. She was a member of the American Society of X-Ray Technicians.
Sally and Mickey met at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport and were married there in 1962. Together, they raised all three of their children within this loving and welcoming community of faith. Sally was a dedicated member of the Altar Guild at St. Paul’s as well as a Christian Educator for the youngest members of St. Paul’s Church. Sally was well known for proclaiming that “God is love. The end.” especially when debates around theology or church tradition began at the dinner table.
Sally was an avid golfer at The Ridgefields Country Club and celebrated two “Holes in One” in her long tenure as a Lady Golfer. She loved people. Sally knew everyone and was always deeply concerned with those who suffered from any trouble or misfortune. She spent much time volunteering at the hospital as well as with many charity organizations. Sally was fond of flowers and gardening and loved a fresh ripe tomato from her garden. She loved to cook and host parties and loved to play bridge with her friends. She loved music and played the french horn and the lap dulcimer. She learned how to weave baskets and could be found with Mickey enjoying this art at the JC Campbell School of Folk Art. She and Mickey loved spending time together at the family cabin on Lake Nantahala in North Carolina as well as traveling and exploring the world. They were dedicated and present parents together to their three children and offered many opportunities for travel and study to enrich their lives and the lives of their grandchildren. Sally was incredibly funny and relished in making her loved ones laugh.
Sally is survived by her brother, Charles F. Fletcher, her daughter, Sarah Morrow Garcia, her son, Charles L. (Chuck) Morrow, daughter-in-law, Laura Morrow and her youngest, Milly Morrow. Sally was grandmother (Gee) to: Jessica McManus, Audrey Morrow, Gretchen Morrow, and Sadie Smith-Morrow. Katie Garcia, Emmilee Garcia, Andrew Garcia (preceded in death) Jacob Garcia, Zoe Garcia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Chattanooga on Wednesday April 20th, 2022 @ 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Derrick Hill presiding. Sally’s body will be committed next to her loving husband Mickey on Sunday May 8th at 12:30pm following Mass at St. Paul’s Kingsport. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making a donation in Sally’s honor to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport, Tennessee or to the charity of your choosing. Her last wish was that we celebrate her life and then go out and proclaim the Kingdom of God, here on earth.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.lanefh.com (423)877-3524