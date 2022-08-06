Sally J. McDowall Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA - Sally J. McDowall, age 87 of Hiltons, VA entered into rest on Thursday, August 4, 2022 while in the comfort of her own home.The family will receive friends Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 1:30 until 3 PM at Mendota Ministries Church in Mendota, VA.The funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Rev. Bill Porter officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris.Burial will follow at Mendota Ministries Church Cemetery, Mendota, VA. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. Pallbearers will be Steve Watson, Terry Olinger, Larry Rhoton, Paul Cox, Daniel Cox and Randy Hartsock.The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Elisa, Missy, Kay, Anita and Margie.Online condolences may be made to the McDowall family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Sally J. McDowall.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Sally J. Mcdowall Mendota Ministries Church Military Internet Condolence Funeral Service Burial Military Honors Christianity Pallbearer Funeral Home Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video