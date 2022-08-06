HILTONS, VA - Sally J. McDowall, age 87 of Hiltons, VA entered into rest on Thursday, August 4, 2022 while in the comfort of her own home.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 1:30 until 3 PM at Mendota Ministries Church in Mendota, VA.

