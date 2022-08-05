HILTONS, VA - Sally J. McDowall, age 87 of Hiltons, VA entered into rest on Thursday, August 4, 2022 while in the comfort of her own home.

She was born in Baden, VA on September 22, 1934 to the late Clarence and Minnie Cox. Sally was a United States Air Force Veteran, a homemaker and member of Mendota Ministries Church. She loved her family, quilting, sewing, reading and gardening

