HILTONS, VA - Sally J. McDowall, age 87 of Hiltons, VA entered into rest on Thursday, August 4, 2022 while in the comfort of her own home.
She was born in Baden, VA on September 22, 1934 to the late Clarence and Minnie Cox. Sally was a United States Air Force Veteran, a homemaker and member of Mendota Ministries Church. She loved her family, quilting, sewing, reading and gardening
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle McDowall in 2016; brothers, Hibbert Cox, Lowell Cox, Fred Cox and Kirby Cox; sister, Toni Watson.
A She is survived by her sons, Darin (Missy) McDowall, William (Helen) McDowall and Rory (Christine) McDowall; daughter, Polly (Brian) Means; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; siblings, Thelmer Cox and Dan (Cathy) Cox.
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 1:30 until 3 PM at Mendota Ministries Church in Mendota, VA.
The funeral service will follow at 3 PM with Rev. Bill Porter officiating.
Music will be provided by Oscar Harris.
Burial will follow at Mendota Ministries Church Cemetery, Mendota, VA.
Pallbearers will be Steve Watson, Terry Olinger, Larry Rhoton, Paul Cox, Daniel Cox and Randy Hartsock.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Elisa, Missy, Kay, Anita and Margie.