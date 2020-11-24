ROGERSVILLE - Sally Gourley Dean, age 76, of Rogersville, gained her angel wings Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. John Butler officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Dean family.