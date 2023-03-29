Genesis 21:5-6 God has made me laugh, and all who hear will laugh with me
CHUCKEY - Sally Elizabeth (Riner) Crenshaw, 92 (8/25/1930-03/28/2023), of Chuckey, TN, entered into the arms of Jesus at 1:30am on March 28, 2023. She loved being a homemaker and tending to her flowers. She was a lover of nick-nacks and Bill and made sure she had plenty to fill her home. She and Bill loved going to auctions and she was a great clogger in her younger days.
She was born in Coeburn, VA and was the last surviving child of Mack and Leila (Nickles) Riner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Leila (Nickles) Riner; sisters, Georgia Sparks, Pearl McAmis, Mary Begley, Gladys Yates, Ruth Sparks, Cecile Salyers; brothers, Claude Riner, Lloyd Riner and Wilburn Riner. Doris Ann Tate was a special niece she loved like a daughter and a special brother-in-law Ballard Salyers.
Survivors include her loving husband, Bill Crenshaw; brothers-in-law, Buford Crenshaw, Archie Crenshaw; sisters-in-law, Rosa Crenshaw, Nellie Mae Crawford (Robert), Anna Lea Stowers, Lucille Crenshaw; tons of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She always called herself a second Mom to Joyce Murray, Linda Carver, Carol Taylor and Debby Formoso.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Pine Grove Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Simpson officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.