Genesis 21:5-6 God has made me laugh, and all who hear will laugh with me

CHUCKEY - Sally Elizabeth (Riner) Crenshaw, 92 (8/25/1930-03/28/2023), of Chuckey, TN, entered into the arms of Jesus at 1:30am on March 28, 2023. She loved being a homemaker and tending to her flowers. She was a lover of nick-nacks and Bill and made sure she had plenty to fill her home. She and Bill loved going to auctions and she was a great clogger in her younger days.

