CHURCH HILL - Sally Ann Laster, 78, of Church Hill, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Lee Barstow Wells and Ethel Trent Wells.
Sally enjoyed her flower gardens and listening to music. She found adventure in fishing, and above all else loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in passing by her sister, Jean Kuehn; brother, Tommy Wells; son-in-law, Gregory Adkins; and daughter-in-law, Karen Laster.
Those left to carry on her precious memory are her children, Teresa Breeding(Lincoln), Mary Simpson (Greg), Sheila Barrett (Darryl), and Richard Laster; grandchildren, Christopher, Dustin, Billy Joe and Adam Barrett, Brittney Bass, James Simpson, Ashley Anglin, Sarah Walling, Summer Allshouse, and Laura Leonard; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild, Kaiya Reed; sisters, Deina Anderson, Linda Bell, and Evelyn Johnson; brothers, Joseph T. Wells and Frederick Wells. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear family and friends also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Sally will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:00pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Church Hill, and will be officiated by Billy Linkous. Music will be provided by Larry and Sharon McMurry. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00pm-7:00pm.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens at 11:00am, with pastor Billy Linkous officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to be at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Church Hill by 10:15am to go in procession. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Carter Trent-Funeral Home-Church Hill is serving the Laster Family. To share online condolences please visit www.carter-trent.com.