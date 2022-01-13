Sally Ann Grimes fell asleep in death on November 12, 2021. She is survived by children Shauna Hartford-Begley, Deborah Overbey, Delane Foley, Franklin Joel Grimes, Jonathan Grimes and preceded in death by infant son, Franklin D. Grimes. She was also survived by Timothy Daniel Stapleton, her precious Tamara Foxworth, Dale Stewart, Sarah Stewart and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was beloved as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Woodland Heights congregation.
Trending Now
-
Watch now: Demolition of former Rush Street location underway
-
Prep roundup: Eastside pulls away from Wise Central in second half
-
Five questions with Tennessee commit Charlie Browder
-
Summer Wells protesters ask, 'It’s winter, where’s Summer?'
-
JC shooting victim's mom pleads for community help in identifying suspect