KINGSPORT, TN - Sallie Rebecca Pruitt Palmer passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on October 1, 1940 to Elisha I. Pruitt and Lakie G. Pruitt of Mabe, Virginia. She graduated in the class of 1957 from Rye Cove High School and attended Radford College. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Sallie enjoyed working in her flowers, traveling, fishing, visiting the national parks and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elisha I. Pruitt and Lakie G. Pruitt and two sisters, Priscilla Frazier and Jackie Davis.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Don Palmer; sons, Jeffrey (Shellia) Palmer of Lebanon, Missouri; and Dwight (Joyce) Palmer of Hiltons, Virginia; five grandchildren, Cortnyne, Brandon, Brady, Kaitlyn and Alana; seven (and soon to be eight) great-grandchildren; four siblings, Audrey (Henry) Bowen, Carol Blevins, Paula (Ronnie) Butler and Stan (Dianna) Pruitt; several nieces and nephews.
At Sallie’s request there will not be a formal service. Instead, the family asks friends and loved ones to call on the family at the home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to St, Jude Children Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.
There will be a grave side service announced at a later date.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Palmer family.