KINGSPORT - Sallie Dolen Hoff Snider, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Sallie was born on June 17, 1937 to the late Herman H. Dolen and Clara Kate Click Dolen. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Sallie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Snider; sister, Francis Ferrell; and brothers, Herbert Dolen and Charles Ray Dolen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Renae Fletcher and husband Steve and Brenda Mowell and husband Duane; sons, Thomas Hoff and wife Connie and David Hoff; grandchildren, Matthew Pendleton and wife Bobbie, Ashleigh Hoff, Daniel Hoff, Gabrielle Hoff, Savannah Hoff, and Nicholas Hoff; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Norma Quillen; sisters in-law, Shirley Dolen and Helen Dolen; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Rick Meade officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sallie’s memory to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663, or a charity of your choosing.
Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Snider Family.