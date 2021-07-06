KINGSPORT – Sallie Ann Wood Noe, 92 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Orchard View Rehab Center in Kingsport following an extended illness. Born in Hawkins County, she had lived in Kingsport since 1966.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Willie Noe; her son, Ralph Noe; her sisters, Grace, Ruby, Mattie, Alvie and Alice; her brothers, Robert, James, Charles Zemp.
Sallie is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Noe; grandson, Adam Noe; granddaughters, Rachel Cody and Rebecca Mullins; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Mack Wood; brother-in-law, Max Noe; several nieces and nephews.
No formal services are planned.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Noe family.