DUFFIELD, VA - Sallie Ann Castle, 71, of Duffield, VA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Arrangements will be announced at a later time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.