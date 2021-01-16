LEBANON - Sabrina Louise Brommer, 64, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon.
To meet her was to love her. She never met a stranger, and chances were she could discover how she was related to you if she talked to you long enough. Sabrina was a member of Free Hill Baptist Church where she served in the Meals of Love Ministry. She was a talented cook, gardener, could can anything - including meat!
Sabrina was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Tester and Mina Lawson Tester.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Bennett Brommer; two daughters, Heather Brommer Bond and Miranda Price; three grandchildren, Shawn Fields, Jessica Qualls, and Vanessa Gibson; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Free Hill Baptist Church, Nickelsville.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Brommer family.