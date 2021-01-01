KINGSPORT – Sabrina Jean Johnson, 58 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, was a retired nurse having worked at HealthSouth, and an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother and aunt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James “J.C.” Johnson and Violet Bagley Johnson.
Sabrina is survived by her son, Joshua Johnson (Whitney); granddaughters, Parker and Kennedy Johnson; sister, Kristie Brown (Greg), Sheila Bernard and Renee Armes; brother, Ron Bernard; nephew, Andrew Brown; nieces, Gracie Brown and Maggie Brown; fur baby, Bama.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private memorial service will be held with eulogies by Michelle Hurley and Greg Brown.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Sunday at the home. The family asks that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
