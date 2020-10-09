GATE CITY, VA - Ryland Nelson Jennings, 67, Gate City, VA checked out on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Sullivan County, TN on September 15, 1953 to the late Robert Nelson Jennings and Betty Cecil (Craft) Jennings.
In addition to his parents, his brother, Robert “Buck” Jennings and wife, Caroline Jennings preceded him in death.
Ryland is survived by his daughters, Kate Taylor, Gate City, VA, Kelsey Jones and husband, Mike, Kingsport, TN; son, Jake Jennings, Gate City, VA; sister, Rebecca Jennings and husband, Michael, Arkansas; grandchildren, Ava Jennings, Sydnee Taylor, Colton Jones and Trey Jennings; along with his niece, Summer Reed and husband, Mark.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home.
A private graveside will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Will Hubbard, Kelly Williams, Jake Jennings, Tommy Catron, Mike Jones, Eric Benton, John Ferbrache and Seth Frazier will serve as pallbearers. His Appalachian Power Company Crew, Colton Jones and Trey Jennings will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Jennings family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
